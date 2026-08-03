Alley Cats: Netflix Releases Four-Minute Preview of Ricky Gervais Comedy Series

Alley Cats is coming later this week, and Netflix has now released an extended sneak peek for the comedy from Ricky Gervais.

Gervais, Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way are featured in the animated series, which follows a group of feral cats.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Alley Cats is an adult comedy animation series from the razor-sharp mind of Ricky Gervais. It follows a gang of foul-mouthed feral cats who cause havoc while musing on the meaning of life and fighting for survival in a brutal human world. Alley Cats, a 6-part series, coming August 7.”

The preview for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?