Chad Powers: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Released for Hulu Comedy Series

Chad Powers has its return date set. Hulu announced a September release date for season two, along with several first-look photos.

Glen Powell, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan, and Toby Huss star in the series, which follows a football player after he adopts a new identity and joins a football team as a walk-on after he ruins his football career.

Hulu shared the following about season two:

“Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious – especially Coach Hudson and Gerry. The walls are closing in on Russ’s lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky.”

Chad Powers returns on September 3rd. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Hulu series?