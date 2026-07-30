Chicago Fire: Season 15; Original Cast Member to Leave NBC Drama Series

Chicago Fire is losing another cast member. An original cast member will depart the series at the beginning of season 15.

According to Deadline, Joe Miñoso will depart the series after appearing in a few episodes to wrap his character’s storyline. Miñoso has appeared on the series since the first season. He first appeared as a recurring character in season one before becoming a series regular in season two.

Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente star in the NBC series, which follows the first responders of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire returns on October 7th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Are you sad to hear about this cast departure?