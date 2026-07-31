Clueless: Paramount+ Orders Comedy Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone

Clueless is headed to the small screen. Paramount+ has ordered a sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone, who steps back into the role she played in the film. The series will pick up her life 30 years after the film.

A Clueless reboot was in the works for some time at Peacock, but the streaming service canceled its plans for the series in April. There was still interest in the sequel coming to the small screen at that time, so a new home for it was found.

Paramount+ shared the following about the film:

“Paramount+ today announced it has greenlit a sequel event series to the cult-classic 90s teen comedy film, Clueless. Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role as the Beverly Hills’ it-girl Cher Horowitz and will also serve as an executive producer for the series, set to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027. Picking up 30 years after the original film, beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel “clueless” all over again. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage (The OC, Gossip Girl, Nancy Drew) via Fake Empire, and Jordan Weiss (Freakier Friday, Dollface). Alicia Silverstone, Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and original film producer Robert Lawrence will also serve as executive producers. Last Summer, Paramount Pictures’ Clueless celebrated its milestone 30th anniversary, during which members of the original cast and movie’s director reunited at a 35mm screening of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The film was also recently added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. “Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.” The series will premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Clueless sequel series?