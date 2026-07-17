Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Five Renewal; The CW Picks Up Canadian Drama Series

The drama will continue in Sullivan’s Crossing. The CW has picked up the fifth season of the CTV drama. The fourth season of 10 episodes finished airing last month in the United States.

A Canadian romantic drama series, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. In the fourth season, having finally confessed her love to Cal and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father’s campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.

Airing on Monday nights, the fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 606,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 39% in the demo and up by 33% in viewership.

The announcement follows the fifth season renewal by Bell Media’s CTV and Crave, and Fremantle. The new episodes will air at some point in 2027.

Creator and executive producer Roma Roth said, “I could not be more excited that Sullivan’s Crossing will be returning for its fifth season. From the beginning, my goal was to create a long-running series that would resonate deeply with a global audience, and I’m thrilled that our fans have supported us every step of the way. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished alongside our valued partners, crew, and cast and remain committed to guiding the series as we continue to build on our success with season five. I’m also delighted to welcome head writer Floyd Kane, whose talented storytelling will help shape the next chapter of Sullivan’s Crossing, as I continue to expand my brand and bring another beloved Robyn Carr book series to life.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show? Are you glad that season five is coming to The CW?

