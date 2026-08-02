Chicago Fire: Season 15; Another NBC Series Regular Leaving This Fall

Chicago Fire viewers will say goodbye to another regular cast member at the start of the upcoming season. The departure of original cast member Joe Miñoso was announced earlier this week.

According to Deadline, Dermot Mulroney will leave the series early on during season 15. He joined the series at the start of season 13 after the exit of Eamon Walker. Near the end of season 14, his character was absent for a few episodes due to storyline reasons.

For season 15, Chicago Fire will have a new showrunner, with Victor Teran taking over after the exit of Andrea Newman.

The NBC series returns on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you surprised by another exit from the Chicago Fire cast?