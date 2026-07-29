Memory of a Serial Killer: Season Two; Meta Golding Joins FOX Crime Drama Series

Memory of a Killer has added a new face to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Meta Golding is joining the FOX series.

Patrick Dempsey, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli star in the series inspired by the book and the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, in which a hitman living a double life realizes he is losing his memory to Alzheimer’s disease.

The following was revealed about Golding’s role:

“In what is currently a one-year deal, Golding will play Mel, Angelo’s (Dempsey) childhood sweetheart. A Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist who has spent her career diving headfirst into the world’s darkest corners — and has the scars to prove it. Mel is not a delicate flower: she’s sharp, funny, direct, and constitutionally incapable of looking away from the truth. She and Angelo were childhood sweethearts, but their romance was cut short by Angelo’s tragic past. She reappears in Angelo’s life and becomes his love interest of the season – while working alongside him to avenge a tragic loss. Mel is the season’s moral engine and its emotional heartbeat — the woman who forces Angelo to reckon with who he is, what he’s done, and whether the two of them can survive what’s coming together.”

Memory of a Killer returns in 2027 on FOX.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FOX series? Do you plan to watch season two?