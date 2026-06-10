Totally Funny Animals: Season Two Ratings

There’s no need to worry about Totally Funny Animals will be cancelled right now. In April 2025, The CW ordered 100 more episodes. It’s unclear how many episodes will air per season but it seems likely that this show is safe for at least a couple of years. Will Totally Funny Animals be cancelled after that? Stay tuned.

A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is hosted by comedian Andy Woodhall. Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals. The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Totally Funny Animals on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 361,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of June 10, 2026, Totally Funny Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Totally Funny Animals TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for more episodes?