Surviving Earth: Season One Ratings

Last summer, NBC found success with its event series, The Americas, so the network has ordered another one called Surviving Earth. Could Surviving Earth be renewed for season two or will it be another “one and done”? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the Surviving Earth TV show takes viewers back to the distant past to celebrate the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth’s epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels and scorching heat storms.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of June 16, 2026, Surviving Earth has not been renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Surviving Earth TV series on NBC? Should it be renewed for a second season?