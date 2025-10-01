Dateline NBC: Season 34 Ratings

Like clockwork, new episodes of Dateline NBC have returned for the 2025-26 TV season. The Peacock Network’s longest-running primetime show has become a staple of the Friday night schedule. Will it remain so? Will Dateline NBC be cancelled or renewed for season 35? Stay tuned.

An evening newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running primetime series in the network’s history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, the format shifts to cover those stories. Lester Holt is the principal anchor, joined by correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 33 of Dateline NBC on NBC averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 2, 2025, Dateline NBC has not been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

