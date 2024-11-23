Masters of Illusion: Season 14 Renewal and Premiere Date Revealed for CW Magic Series

This show’s still got the magic. Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 14th season on The CW. The 13th season finished airing in August.

A stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and boisterous comedy routines. In season 13, the magicians include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz, Caleb Alexander, Alexandra Duvivier, Reza, Maxence Vire, Andi Gladwin, Jaana Felicitas, Adam Wylie, Joel Ward, Mat O’Neill, My Uyen, and Wayne Hoffman.

Airing on Monday nights, the 13th season of Masters of Illusion averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 287,000 viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 4% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

New episodes of Masters of Illusion begin airing on Friday, January 24th, paired with season 11 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

