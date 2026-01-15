Euphoria: Season Three; HBO Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for Final Episodes

Euphoria finally has a return date. The series will return to HBO with its third and final season in April. A trailer teasing what’s next for Rue and her friends has been released.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow star in the series with Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas joining the cast for season three. A time jump of several years will have taken place.

HBO shared the following about Euphoria’s return:

“Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy(R) nominee and DGA Award(R) winner Sam Levinson, starring Emmy(R) winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed pop culture juggernaut EUPHORIA debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the HBO Original drama series will debut weekly. EUPHORIA is one of the most watched series in all of HBO’s history and its first two seasons earned 25 Emmy(R) nominations, including nine wins. Season 3 logline: A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

The trailer for season three is below.

