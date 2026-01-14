The Rockford Files, Protection: NBC Orders Pilots for Potential Series

NBC has ordered two new pilots, including a revival of a classic series. Pilots for The Rockford Files and Protection have been ordered.

The Rockford Files aired on NBC for six seasons between 1974 and 1980. James Garner starred in the series as Los Angeles private investigator Jim Rockford. The new series is by Mike Daniels, and the following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

As for Protection, the series comes from Josh Safran, and the plot is as follows:

“When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Additional details for both series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you want to see these series on NBC?