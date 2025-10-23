Chicago PD: Season 13; Patrick John Flueger Taking Leave of Absence from NBC Series

Chicago PD is losing one of its detectives temporarily this season. According to Deadline, Patrick John Flueger is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama to deal with a personal matter.

Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi also star in Chicago PD, which follows the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department.

The following was revealed about Flueger’s departure from the series:

“The temporary departure was unexpected, and scripts are being reworked to reflect Ruzek’s absence, we hear. According to sources, the time off comes as Flueger has been going through a difficult period personally, with an instance of alcohol use on set.”

Chicago PD currently airs on Wednesday nights on NBC.

