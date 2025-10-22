Hijack: Season Two; Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date & Teaser for Idris Elba Thriller Series

Hijack has its return date set, and this time, the Idris Elba thriller involves a train hijacking. Apple TV released a teaser announcing the January return of the series.

Elba, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Archie Panjabi, Ben Miles, and Kate Phillips star in the series, which follows a man who uses his skills to save the passengers on a train when it is hijacked. Season one followed a plane hijacking.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

Created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Litvinenko”), the eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until February 25, 2026. In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster. Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of “Hijack” is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series. Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Ashitey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Deep State,” “Soulmates”) and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

The teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?