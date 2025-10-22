Brilliant Minds: Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy) to Appear in Upcoming Episode of NBC Series

Eric Dane is returning to the world of medical dramas to appear in an upcoming episode of Brilliant Minds. Dane starred in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan for several seasons.

Deadline revealed that Dane will appear in “as Matthew in episode 209, a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family.” Dane revealed his own diagnosis with the disease earlier this year.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon star in the NBC series, which follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition. The series is inspired by the real-life story of Oliver Sacks.

Brilliant Minds airs on Monday nights on NBC.

