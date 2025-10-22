Shrinking: Season Three; Apple TV Releases Premiere Date & Photos for Comedy Series

Shrinking has its return date set. Apple TV announced a January premiere date for season three by releasing several first-look photos.

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the series, which follows the unique method a grieving therapist uses to treat his patients.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, “Shrinking” season three will premiere globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026. “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox.”

More photos for season three are below.

What do you think? Will you watch season three of Shrinking when it returns in January?