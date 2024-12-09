Severance: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Severance is set for its second season premiere next month on Apple TV+, and the streaming service has now released a brand-new trailer and key art for the sci-fi thriller series.

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette will star in the 10-episode season which follows the employees of a company who has managed to separate their personal and work lives in an interesting way.

The company has its employees undergo a procedure that blocks the two sides of their lives in their brains. However, during season one, the employees start poking at that barrier in their minds. Season two will feature the consequences of their tampering.

Severance returns on January 17th. The trailer and new key art for season two are below.

