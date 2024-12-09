The Wheel of Time: Season Three Premiere Date, Poster and Teaser Released by Prime Video

The Wheel of Time finally has a return date. The fantasy series, inspired by the Robert Jordan novels, will return to Prime Video in March 2025. The series’ return was announced with the release of a poster and teaser trailer. The third season, ordered in July 2022, will feature a battle between the light and the dark.

Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney star in the series where magic exists, but only a few in the world have the power to wield it.

Prime Video revealed the following about season three of The Wheel of Time:

“At the end of Season Two, after defeating Ishamael, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.”

The Wheel of Time returns on March 13th. The trailer and poster teasing the series’ return are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?