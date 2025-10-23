Cupertino: CBS Orders Legal Drama Series from Richard & Michelle King

Cupertino is headed to CBS for the 2026-27 season. The network has ordered the latest series from Richard and Michelle King. Mike Colter (above) will star in the legal drama.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock-options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.”

Development for the series began in the summer of 2024, and a writer’s room was opened for the series last month. CBS ordered 12 scripts for the series, liked what it saw, and ordered the series.

The premiere date for Cupertino will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new CBS series?