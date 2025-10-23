The Count of Monte Cristo: PBS Reveals Premiere Date & Releases Photos for Masterpiece Series

The Count of Monte Cristo has its premiere date. The Masterpiece series will arrive on PBS in March.

Sam Claflin, Jeremy Irons, Ana Girardot, and Blake Ritson star in this latest adaptation of the Alexander Dumas novel.

PBS shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The Count of Monte Cristo is one of the greatest revenge stories ever told. Since the novel’s publication in the 1840s, the classic 1200-page French tale has received countless adaptations — from theater productions to radio plays, silent films, movies, and television series. With MASTERPIECE’s stunning new adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, viewers will get to experience the all the drama, complex characters, and epic moments through eight immersive episodes. “What I love about our production is the fact that we have the opportunity to sit with these characters and get to know them. I think we do a pretty good job of staying true to the book,” said Sam Claflin, who portrays Edmond Dantès, the titular Count of Monte Cristo. And while revenge may be at the center of the story, there is more to this epic tale. “It’s not hard to fall in love with [The Count of Monte Cristo] — with the characters, with the time, with the essence of what the story it about,” Claflin said while doing press at Canneseries Festival in France. “Because even though it is a revenge thriller, if you will, there is so much love at the heart of it.”

The series arrives on March 22nd. More photos for the series are below.

