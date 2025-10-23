Married to Medicine: Season 12 Teaser Video and Premiere Date Unveiled by Bravo

Married to Medicine has its return date set. Season 12 of the reality series will premiere next month. Bravo has released a sneak peek of all the drama ahead.

Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush Harris, Quad Webb, and Dr. Mimi Sanders are all returning for season 12, with Dr. Heavenly Kimes returning as a friend.

Bravo shared the following about what is to come on the series:

“ COMING UP THIS SEASON

The “Married to Medicine” ladies are back with some new friends and are working toward being better sisters. Although apologies are still owed, can they get to the core of their issues and revive their friendships?

Dr. Jackie is still expanding her businesses, helping Miss Quad with her IVF journey and holding her friends accountable for their commentary and missteps about her husband, Curtis, all while still managing to ruffle a few new feathers in the group.

Dr. Simone is working through her feelings with her friends, family and trying to make amends with Quad after receiving a “delayed” invitation that takes her over the edge. On the home front, Dr. Simone is ready to plan for her next phase of life with Cecil now that their sons have graduated college. However, when it comes to adulting and finances, their kids still have an energy of entitlement and Dr. Simone isn’t having it.

Toya and Dr. Eugene have moved into their forever home, part 2. However, with Eugene’s career taking him to a location that is two hours away and with the kids growing up so fast, they’re still figuring out their new normal. When it comes to the friend group, Toya is holding everyone accountable with high hopes that this will bring the group back together, but are her friendship aspirations too high?

Miss Quad is glowing and living life up with King as they work to expand their family through IVF. Regarding her sister friends, Quad has her sights set on moving forward in all areas of life and is even serving as Dr. Heavenly’s campaign manager. She’s also prepared to build a bridge with Dr. Simone after their disagreement during reunion, but will she be able to meet her in the middle?

Dr. Contessa is expanding her medical enterprise alongside her husband, Dr. Scott, with the purchase of a new building for their various practices. With so much on Dr. Contessa’s plate and the planning of her birthday party, she’s looking to Dr. Scott to lend a helping hand beyond the financial.

Dr. Mimi has settled nicely into the friend group and hosts her first polo classic event with her husband, Steve. While staying busy with her business, she continues to be a calm voice to the group, but will she have to end up choosing sides?

Dr. Heavenly has the world on her shoulders with so much happening at home and now with the added title of candidate for office, she’s ready to go to the Capitol. However, not all of her friends think she belongs on the ballot and when a family secret takes center stage, Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon are left picking up the pieces.

Angel is a successful registered nurse, entrepreneur and bombshell beauty. The single mom of two always has her bestie Quad’s back as she gains her footing in the group.

Dr. Simone’s friend Brandi joins the group as a nurse practitioner and owner of a Buckhead med spa specializing in medical aesthetics. She keeps the group in check by reading the ladies when necessary.