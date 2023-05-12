Password: Season Two; NBC Renews Game Show Revival But It Won’t Return Soon

This television institution’s winning streak is continuing. NBC has renewed Password for a second season, but the show won’t return soon.

A revival of the classic game show, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition based on a television format debuting in 1961. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. Celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. Keke Palmer hosts the show, and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove, and Meghan Trainor.

Airing last summer, the first season of Password averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). NBC was reportedly very pleased with the first season’s performance, so the renewal has been expected for a while.

Filming on season two had been expected to begin soon on the Universal lot, but production has now been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike. The word is that executive producer Fallon doesn’t want to cross the picket line.

