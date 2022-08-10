Menu

Password (2022)

Password TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Network: NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 9, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Keke Palmer (host), Jimmy Fallon (recurring guest)

TV show description:      
A revival of the classic game show, the Password TV series is a word guessing competition that is based on a television format that debuted in 1961. The original was hosted by Allen Ludden, the eventual husband of frequent player Betty White.

In the game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, players from the 1980s versions will return to see if they still have what it takes.

Celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The fewer clues needed, the more points are earned by a team. The first team to reach 15 points wins a round. The team that wins two of the three rounds moves on to the bonus round, where a winning contestant can take home a $25,000 prize.

What do you think? Do you like the Password TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?

Canceled and renewed TV show
