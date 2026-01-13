Canada Shore: Snooki Polizzi Heads North in Paramount+ Reality Series

Get ready to see a familiar face on Canada Shore. Snooki from Jersey Shore will appear on the new Paramount+ series, which arrives later this month on Paramount+.

The following was revealed about the series:

“Paramount+ announced today that the legendary JERSEY SHORE original cast member Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will bring her small stature and big personality to the Shore house, making several powerhouse guest appearances during the first season of CANADA SHORE, premiering January 22 on Paramount+ in all markets globally. Bringing her signature sparkle to the CANADA SHORE crib, she parties, hands out job duties and shares her ‘Shore’ expertise with the new cast across several episodes. “I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” – Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi And when Snooki is not around, Kelowna’s own Dane Rupert (aka the Prince of Kelowna) will serve as Snooki’s eyes and ears on the ground, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check (or not!). Just like the original JERSEY SHORE series, CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life roommates from coast to coast to coast onto the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, B.C. They’re ready to party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew becomes a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other. Chosen from a nationwide casting call last spring and fresh off being introduced to Canada after filming this past summer in Kelowna, B.C. – this crew is ready for their debut. The CANADA SHORE cast include: Bauer, 22

City: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

IG: @bauerswystun

TikTok: @bauerswystun Christopher, 22

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @christopher.brownn

TikTok: @itschristopherbrown_ Emmett, 25

City: Vancouver, British Columbia

IG: @emett_watson

TikTok: @bleach_boayy Emmy, 21

City: Fredericton, NB

IG: @emmysharpe

TikTok: @emmysharpe Ethan

City: Newmarket, Ontario

IG: @ethanmayz

TikTok: @ethanmayz Gizelle, 25

City: Mississauga, Ontario

IG: @gizelleemariee

TikTok: @girlfromtheislands Isaiah, 26

City: Calgary, Alberta

IG: @50gold_60platinum Keyaira, 23

City: Halifax, Nova Scotia

IG: @keysnow_

TikTok: @keyairasnow Lila, 20

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @lilaromanin

TikTok: @lilaromanin Ryleigh, 25

City: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

IG: @ryleighgregory

TikTok: @rygregs”

A preview for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Canada Shore?