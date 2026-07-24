Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 4 Renewal; Netflix Drama Un-Cancelled

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is not ending after all. Netflix has reversed its earlier decision and renewed the series for a fourth season. The series was set to end at season three.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison star in the drama series, which follows two women on very different paths.

Tyler Perry said the following about the renewal:

“Beauty in Black is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family’s story is far from finished. There was so much more I wanted to explore and I’m grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!”

The renewal announcement is below.

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The season three premiere date has not yet been announced. Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the next two seasons?