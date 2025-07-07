My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Netflix Drama Series

My Life with the Walter Boys has its return date set. The series is set to return next month, and Netflix is giving viewers a little look at what is ahead with the release of several first-look photos. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas star in the coming-of-age drama after Jackie moves in with her guardian and her family after her parents’ deaths.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn’t quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.”

My Life with the Walter Boys returns on August 28th. More photos for season three are below.

