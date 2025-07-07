Tyler Perry’s She the People: Netflix Renames Tyler Perry Comedy Series Ahead of Mid-Season Return

Tyler Perry’s She the People now has a new title. The series is now known as Miss Governor, and it will return next month with the second half of its first season.

Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton, which follows Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Dunkerson as she deals with the challenges of political office.

Terry Perry teased the following about what’s next, according to Tudum:

“Sometimes you just have to get to a point where you just stand up and do it. To see her find her voice after the relentless taunting of her mother and her children and her friends in that moment [feels] really good. It was good for me to see. I enjoyed it. Terri Vaughn is incredible at playing Antoinette.”

The series returns on August 14th. Check out a preview below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the series’ new episodes next month?