Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has its return date set. Season three of the fantasy series will arrive in November, and a teaser trailer for the season has been released.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos star in the series inspired by the Rick Riordan novel series. Season three is inspired by The Titan’s Curse.

Disney+ shared the following about the series:

“Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment of Disney Hyperion’s bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns on November 20th. The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney+ series? Do you plan to watch season three?