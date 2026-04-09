Bridgerton: Season Five Casting Announced for Netflix Period Romance Series

Bridgerton is gearing up for its fifth season, and new additions to the cast have now been announced for the period romance series. Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain, and Gemma Knight Jones are joining the series for season five.

Season five will focus on daughter Francesca Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd, and her romance with John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza).

Netflix shared the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Netflix and Shondaland announced today Bridgerton Season 5 is adding new faces to the cast of the ton. The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca Stirling (Hannah Dodd), who reenters the marriage mart for practical reasons but begins to question her resolve when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London. New Cast Include:

Tega Alexander (he/him) (Mobland, The Sandman) will play the role of Christopher Anderson. A Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another…

Jacqueline Boatswain (she/her) (Carnival Row) will play the role of Helen Stirling. Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide — and occasionally push — her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures vivaciousness and tough love.

Gemma Knight Jones (she/her) (Mobland) will play the role of Lady Elizabeth Ashworth. Elizabeth is an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide. Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society.

The premiere date for season five of Bridgerton will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season five?