Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas: Paramount+ to Release New Episodes of Drama Series

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas is returning next week with the second half of its first season. The series will now air on Paramount+ after airing its first episodes on BET+.

LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears star in the series, which follows five women as they try to navigate single life after their marriages fail.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas returns with all-new episodes on Wednesday, April 15, exclusively on Paramount+. The eight-episode conclusion to season one will debut with two episodes at launch, followed by a weekly rollout, culminating in the season finale on Wednesday, May 27. Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five friends, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, as they battle life and relationship woes at some stage of divorce, marriage, and dating. But it’s the battle within their circle that tests their true character and love for one another The back half of Season 1 escalates the stakes as long-simmering tensions erupt, relationships fracture, and the consequences of past decisions come to a head. The series stars LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears. The series is created, directed, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Will you watch its return on Paramount+?