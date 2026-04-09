Nobody Wants This: Season Three; Netflix Reveals Nine Cast Additions for Romantic Comedy Series

The cast of Nobody Wants This is back on set filming season three, and there are some new faces joining the regular cast. Netflix has revealed that Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia are joining the series in recurring roles.

There are also six guest stars appearing in season three, including series creator Erin Foster. She will be joined by Steven Weber, Avan Jogia, Poorna Jagannathan, Stephanie Koenig, and Sadie Sandler.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn are returning for season three of the Netflix series, which follows the unlikely romance between a rabbi (Brody) and an agnostic podcast host (Bell).

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Joining Season 3 for major recurring roles (alphabetical by first name):

Andrew Rannells (Girls, Book of Mormon) as SEBASTIEN, Joanne’s nemesis in conversion class.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) as AMBER, a single woman enrolled in Joanne’s Intro to Judaism class who is obsessed with finding a Jewish husband.

Sarah Silverman (PostMortem, Maestro) as RABBI EDEN, the warm, quirky teacher of an Intro to Judaism class, and a supportive presence for Joanne and Noah.

Also slated to guest star (alphabetical by first name)):

Avan Jogia (56 Days, Our Hero, Balthazar) as TRAVIS, a confident and unbothered guy’s guy who enjoys getting under Joanne’s skin.

Erin Foster (Barely Famous) as NICOLE, terminally single and chaotic mess… She’s Joanne if everything had gone wrong for her life.

Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys, Lanterns) as ELEANOR, Sebastien’s brassy and biting aunt.

Sadie Sandler (Roomates) as DENISE, a young psychic who gives a reading to Morgan.

Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher, Lessons in Chemistry) as POPPY, a sardonic dating app regular who tries her luck with Sasha.

Steven Weber (Wings, Chicago Med) as JULIAN, a funny, grounded, cool and secure divorced dad.”

The premiere date for season three of Nobody Wants This will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three?