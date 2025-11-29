Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Assassin’s Creed: Toby Wallace First to Be in Cast in Netflix Live-Action Series

by Regina Avalos,

Assassin' Creed TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Assassin’s Creed added the first person to its cast. Toby Wallace will star in the live-action adaptation of the video game franchise from Ubisoft.

Deadline shared the following about the Netflix series:

“Wallace is said to be playing the co-lead in Assassin’s Creed, a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters — said to be different from the games — across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The series will start filming in Italy next year. The premiere date for Assassin’s Creed will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x