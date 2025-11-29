Assassin’s Creed: Toby Wallace First to Be in Cast in Netflix Live-Action Series

Assassin’s Creed added the first person to its cast. Toby Wallace will star in the live-action adaptation of the video game franchise from Ubisoft.

Deadline shared the following about the Netflix series:

“Wallace is said to be playing the co-lead in Assassin’s Creed, a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters — said to be different from the games — across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The series will start filming in Italy next year. The premiere date for Assassin’s Creed will be announced later.

Toby Wallace is entering the world of Assassin’s Creed. He’s the first series regular cast for the live-action series adaptation of Ubisoft’s best-selling video game franchise. pic.twitter.com/BNwFV84QQL — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 25, 2025

