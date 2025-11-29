Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: AMC+ Unveils Premiere Date, Trailer and Key Art for Supernatural Drama

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is finally returning for a second season. AMC+ renewed the series for a second season in August 2024, with the first season premiering in January 2024. Season two will arrive next month.

Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de Bhrun, Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell, and Stephen Lord star in the series, which is set in a world where witchcraft is real.

AMC+ shared the following about the series:

“AMC+ today released the trailer and first-look images for the second season of Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, premiering Thursday, December 25 on AMC+. The suspenseful six-episode drama, based on the novel by V.V. James, follows four women, a wicked secret, and a murder investigation that shakes Sanctuary, an idyllic English town, to the core. Season two picks up a year after the witch hunt, as Sarah (Elaine Cassidy) and Harper (Hazel Doupe) hide in Scotland as anti-witch laws spark hate crimes. When Sarah returns to Sanctuary, a new murder and rising tensions pull her into a dangerous fight to protect her daughter and her magic. The series is Executive Produced by Monumental Television, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Amira El Nemr, Alison Carpenter, and Jill Forbes with Showrunner Susie Conklin. VV James, Guymon Cassady and Debbie Horsfield, who created the series for television, also serve as executive producers.”

The trailer and key art for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this series?