Love Thy Nader: Season Two Renewal Set for Freeform and Hulu Reality Series

Love Thy Nader is returning for a second season. Freeform and Hulu have renewed the reality series featuring the Nader sisters.

Freeform shared the following about the series:

“Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader are heading back to the Big Apple for season two of “Love Thy Nader,” set to premiere in 2026 on Hulu and Freeform. When “Love Thy Nader” premiered in August 2025, the Nader sisters instantly captivated audiences – and headlines – with their Southern charm, sharp wit and unapologetic honesty. From the highs and lows of the modeling world to the fallout of a public heartbreak and the pursuit of Big City dreams, the sisters proved that family runs deeper than fame. Podcasters, TV critics and social media voices have praised the show’s authenticity, calling the Naders a refreshing blend of real, raw and relentlessly relatable. The bold coming-of-age reality series follows the unapologetic and determined Nader sisters – Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane – who left their humble beginnings in the Louisiana bayou for the glamour and grind of New York City. Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite, and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives. Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, “Love Thy Nader” explores the ultimate question of what it really means to “make it.” In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back. The first season of the breakout series was produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Kimmelot and Smoking Baby Productions. Rachel Tung served as executive producer and showrunner. Jimmy Kimmel, James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Brandon Panaligan served as executive producers.”

The renewal announcement is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this reality series? Will you watch season two?