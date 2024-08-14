Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Season Two Renewal Set for AMC+ and Sundance Now Drama Series

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale will continue to tell its story. The series has been renewed for a six-episode second season. Season one premiered in January.

Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de Bhrun, Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell, and Stephen Lord star in the series based on VV James’s novel. The story is set in a world where witchcraft is real.

AMC+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“AMC+ and Sundance Now today announced a second season of the fan-favorite, enchanting drama Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, adapted from the novel by V.V. James. The six-episode second season of the Sundance Now Original series is scheduled to begin filming this month in Ireland and will debut in 2025. The series premiered earlier this year exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+ and was Sundance Now’s biggest series debut ever on both platforms, with critics worldwide hailing it as “brilliant” and “captivating”. Season one is now available to stream in its entirety on applicable platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

Season two picks up a year after the traumatic events of season one. Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy, The Wonder) and her daughter Harper (Hazel Doupe, You Are Not My Mother) are in hiding in Scotland, concealing Harper’s extraordinary powers, but a dark cloud is descending as recent anti-witch legislation has increased hate crimes. As Sarah worries worse is to come, she’s presented with a dramatic ultimatum – return to Sanctuary as the secret eyes and ears of the witch ruling body, The Moot, or have her magic bound. Determined to retain her powers and protect Harper at all costs, Sarah returns home just as a mysterious murder takes place, also drawing DCI Maggie Knight (Stephanie Levi-John, The Spanish Princess) back to Sanctuary.

Shannon Cooper, Sundance Now Vice President, Programming shared: “Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale had an incredibly exciting and ravenous response from our viewers. We’re thrilled to continue this supernatural journey in the new season, which promises unforeseen twists, shocking discoveries and intriguing new storylines and characters. We’re thankful to the talented cast and creatives for their dedication and hard work as filming gets underway in Ireland.”

Debra Hayward, co-founder of Monumental Television said, “We have loved our continuing collaboration with AMC on season two of Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale. Susie Conklin has taken on the mantle and made it her own and we couldn’t have asked for a better cast to bring the story to life. The first season was so well received by audiences and we can’t wait for them to see what season 2 has in store.”

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Cassidy, Doupe and Levi-John. Also reprising their roles are Valerie O’Connor as Bridget Paterson, Daniel Adegboyega as Pierre Martineau, Elish Liburd as Izzy Paterson, Holly Sturton as Bea Garston and Marcus Lamb as Robert Alton. Claire Cooper (The Hardacres) and James O’Donoghue (Smother) join the cast for season two as Angela and Luka Otis, along with Clive Standen (The Morning Show; Vikings) as Lachlan Frey, a mysterious new arrival in Sanctuary.

The series is produced by Monumental Television (The Marlow Murder Club; Ghosts), and executive produced by Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Jill Forbes and Amira El-Nemr. Susie Conklin serves as lead writer and executive producer. VV James, Guymon Cassady and Debbie Horsfield, who created the series for television, also serve as executive producers. Directors are Hannah Quinn and Dathaí Keane and Elinor Cook and Chloe Moss are writers, alongside Conklin.

AMC Networks retains worldwide rights to seasons one and two of Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale and manages worldwide sales and distribution.”