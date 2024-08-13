Fire Country: Jared Padalecki (Walker) to Guest on CBS Series for Possible Spin-Off

Fire Country is grabbing Jared Padalecki for another possible spin-off series. Fresh off the cancellation of Walker, Padalecki will appear in a three-episode recurring role on the CBS series that could lead to a second spin-off for the drama. Sheriff Country is planned for the 2025-26 season.

Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer star in the series, which follows the members of a prison release firefighting program in Northern California.

Deadline revealed the following about Padalecki’s appearance:

“He will play Camden, a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Thieriot) raw talent. The deal with Fire Country producer CBS Studios is strictly for the recurring role, sources said. Given Padalecki’s status as a popular leading man with two hit series under his belt, I hear there is a possibility for the guest stint to lead to a new spinoff headlined by him that would join the upcoming Sheriff Country. Keeping Padalecki in the fold has been a priority for CBS Studios following the end of its CW drama Walker, on which he was star and executive producer, leading to creating the opportunity for him on Fire Country. Walker was canceled for financial reasons despite being the network’s most watched series.”

Fire Country returns to CBS on October 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Jared Padalecki on Fire Country?