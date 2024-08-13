Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21; Scott Speedman Returning for More Episodes

Get ready to see more of Scott Speedman on the new season of Grey’s Anatomy. He plays the love interest of Meredith Grey. Does this mean fans will see more of Meredith as well?

Per Deadline, the actor has signed on to appear in more episodes of the medical drama. Fans will see Nick Marsh in at least five episodes of the ABC series as he has been set to recurring status for season 21.

Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane starred in season 20 of the ABC drama, but the cast is seeing some exits for season 21 as budget cuts have hit the popular series. Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are both exiting the series this season. The series follows the staff of fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on September 26th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Scott Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy?