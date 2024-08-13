The Rainmaker: John Slattery (Mad Men) Joins USA Network Drama Series Based on John Grisham Novel

The Rainmaker has added a big name from Mad Men to its cast. John Slattery will play Leo Drummond in the drama based on the John Grisham novel of the same name.

USA Network revealed more about the series and Slattery’s casting in a press release.

John Slattery has joined the cast of the new USA Network drama “The Rainmaker” as Leo F. Drummond. CHARACTER DESCRIPTION One of Grisham’s most iconic characters, Leo F. Drummond is a legendary lion of the courtroom and senior partner at Tinley Britt, the powerful firm that Rudy Baylor is up against BIO John Slattery received four Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on the critically acclaimed series “Mad Men.” Slattery has many television credits, including “Mrs. America,” “The Good Fight,” “30 Rock,” “Documentary Now,” “Arrested Development,” “Sex and the City,” “Veep” and “K Street.” He earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Guest Actor for his role in “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.” On the big screen, Slattery co-starred in Tom McCarthy’s Oscar-winning “Spotlight” and also picked up a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as well as the Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award. His previous film credits include “Ant Man,” “The Adjustment Bureau,” “Iron Man 2,” “Bluebird,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “The Station Agent” and “Traffic.” On Broadway, Slattery appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Rabbit Hole,” earning him a Drama League Award; the revival of “Betrayal”; Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”; and, more recently, Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s “The Front Page,” opposite Nathan Lane. As a director, Slattery was behind the camera for several episodes of “Mad Men as well as Judd Apatow’s “Love” and the feature “God’s Pocket.” His most recent directing endeavor, “Maggie Moore(s),” starring John Hamm and Tina Fey, premiered at Tribeca in 2023. Logline: Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.

The premiere date, additional casting, and more details for The Rainmaker will be announced later.

