The Bachelor: Season 29 of ABC Series to Revolve Around Grant Ellis’ Search for Love

The Bachelor has found its man. Grant Ellis will look for love among a group of women in early 2025 on ABC. The series will be returning for its 29th season in January.

ABC revealed more about Ellis’ selection in a press release.

“After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of “The Bachelor.” The adventurous day trader, who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his genuine desire to build a future centered around family on Jenn’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will be handing out roses when his season premieres next year on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on Hulu.

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.”

The premiere date for season 29 of The Bachelor will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Grant look for love on The Bachelor next season?