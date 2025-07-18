NOLA King: Paramount+ Officially Orders Spin-Off Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson

NOLA King is officially headed to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered the Tulsa King spin-off series starring Samuel L. Jackson. He will appear on Tulsa King during its third season. The spin-off was first announced in June.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Paramount+ today announced that Samuel L. Jackson has signed on to headline his first TV series following the greenlighting of NOLA KING, the first spinoff of the hit series, TULSA KING. Jackson’s character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., will be introduced in the upcoming, highly anticipated third season of TULSA KING, slated to premiere in September.

NOLA KING follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty-years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop.

“Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment. “Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone’s TULSA KING, audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson’s dynamic, layered performance, supercharging one of Paramount+’s flagship series.”

“Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise,” said Sylvester Stallone. “I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life.”

“Partnering with Paramount has been such a rich experience,” said David C. Glasser, CEO 101 Studios. “Taylor had the brilliant idea to drop Sylvester Stallone in the middle of Tulsa and it has been everything we have wanted and more. The success of this show has now led us to another icon. I cannot wait to see what Sam brings to this world.”

NOLA KING is executive produced by Oscar(R) nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox also executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

In 2024, TULSA KING ranked as the #1 global Paramount+ original series and was a top 10 original series across all SVODs in Q4 of that year.”