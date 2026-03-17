Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Trailer and Photos for Horror Series

Something Very Bad is Gonna Happen is coming soon, and viewers are getting a closer look at the horror series. Netflix has released a trailer and first-look photos for the series created by Haley Z. Boston.

Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, and Sawyer Fraser star in the series, which follows a couple in the days before their wedding where the bride-to-be feels like something very bad will happen.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“If Carrie is horror’s version of a girl becoming a woman, and Rosemary’s Baby is the horrific version of a woman becoming a mother, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is horror’s take on a woman becoming a wife. Rachel (Camila Morrone) is getting married in five days. Together with her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco), she embarks on a road trip to his family’s vacation home, secluded in a snowy forest, for the intimate wedding ceremony of their dreams. Which really would be so lovely, except … prone to superstition and paranoia, Rachel can’t shake the relentless feeling that something bad is going to happen. Her foreboding doubts, coupled with a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises, force her to ask the question: What makes two people soulmates? And worse – what could be scarier than lifelong commitment to the wrong person?”

Creator Haley Z. Boston said the following about the series to Tudum:

“I love horror. It’s natural to me. It’s the way that I process my own emotions and feelings and my own understanding of the world. Horror allows you to explore taboo feelings and take all of these fears and give them some bite.”

The series arrives on March 26th. The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Netflix later this month?