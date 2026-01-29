The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Five; Netflix Announces Renewal Ahead of Fourth Season Premiere

The Lincoln Lawyer returns next week with its fourth season, but fans of the series do not need to worry about its future. Netflix has renewed the legal drama for a fifth season.

Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Cobie Smulders star in the series inspired by the Michael Connelly novel series. Season five will have 10 episodes and will be inspired by the seventh book in the series, Resurrection Walk. At the end of season three, Mickey Haller was arrested for murder, and he will have to stand trial.

Creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner/executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez said the following about the show’s renewal to Tudum:

“We’re so excited to share the upcoming season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!”

The Lincoln Lawyer returns on February 5th. The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

