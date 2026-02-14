Terminator Zero: No Season Two: Netflix Cancelled Animated Series According to Creator

Terminator Zero will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has cancelled the animated series set in the Terminator universe, created by James Cameron, after one season.

According to Deadline, the series’ creator, Mattson Tomlin, shared the cancellation news on social media. He said:

“The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season’s 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is.”

The series was set after the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day and alternated between 2022 and 1997. The plot of the series is as follows:

“Caught between the future and this past is a soldier (Sonoya Mizuno) sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee (André Holland) who works to launch a new AI system (Rosario Dawson) designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

