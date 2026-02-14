The Gilded Age: Season Four Casting Revealed for HBO Period Drama Series

The Gilded Age has added to its cast for its fourth season. According to Deadline, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, and Bonnie Milligan have joined the period drama in recurring roles.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Trensch will play Oliver, a new addition to the van Rhijn household. Scully as Lee Klein, an artist who sells his first painting at an unforgettable Society event, and an apprentice to the famed artist William Merritt Chase. Haysbert as Dr. Reginald Harris, William Kirkland’s mentor, who visits New York to fundraise for the Freedman’s Hospital in Washington DC and makes a surprising connection. Kuntz as Fiona Summers, cousin to the prominent Astors, Fiona is a free-spirited young woman from a good family who is not afraid to explore the limits of convention. Huff as John D. Rockefeller, the famed businessman and oil tycoon. A thin, self-made man of humble origins, now one of the richest and most powerful in the world. A devout Baptist and philanthropist, he does not always see eye to eye with his fellow robber barons. Milligan as Mrs. Knapp Curtis, the trailblazing editor of the popular periodical The Ladies’ Home Journal.”

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad star in the HBO series set during America’s Gilded Age.

The premiere date for season four of The Gilded Age will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season four?