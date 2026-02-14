Spider Noir: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for Nicolas Cage Series

Spider-Noir has its premiere date. The new series will arrive on MGM+ and Prime Video in May. A trailer for the new superhero series has been released.

Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson star in the series set in 1930s New York.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and premiere date for its groundbreaking new series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role, premiering worldwide on May 27, 2026. Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, the hotly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release, in more than 240 countries and territories. For a special and unique viewing experience, Spider-Noir will be available to stream two ways, in “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color” for audiences to choose their own adventure to watch. Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The trailer for the series is below.

