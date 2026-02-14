Good Cop/Bad Cop: Cancelled; No Season Two for CW Comedy Drama

Henry and Lou won’t be back to solve more crimes together. The Good Cop/Bad Cop series, an international production, has reportedly been cancelled so we won’t see a second season on The CW. The show’s first season of eight episodes finished airing in April 2025.

A procedural dramedy series, the Good Cop/Bad Cop TV show stars Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown, with Devon Terrell, Grace Chow, Blazey Best, Philippa Northeast, William McKenna, Shamita Siva, and Scott Lee. As the story begins, Big Hank (Brown), the police chief of the Pacific Northwest community of Eden Vale, is the father to two very different adult children. When a pharmacy robbery in the town turns into a murder investigation, he coaxes his estranged son, Henry (Cook), home to partner with his detective big sister, Lou (Meester), despite their wildly different personalities and policing methods. The odd couple team must contend with colorful residents, a severe lack of resources, and a highly complex dynamic with each other and with their boss and father. Other characters include nerdy Detective Shane Carson (Terrell); longstanding Officer Joe Bradley (Best); nervous and young Officer Sam Szczepkowski (McKenna); overly devoted Officer Sarika Ray (Siva); petite and morbid EVPD dispatcher Lily Lim (Chow); Big Hank’s Russian girlfriend, Nadia (Best); and stylish and funny Dr Marci Laine (Northeast), one of the great loves of Henry’s life.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Good Cop/Bad Cop averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 333,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

News of the cancellation comes from star Luke Cook via a video posted on TikTok. He said,”Sad to let you know this, but we will not be doing a season two of Good Cop/Bad Cop. I loved making that show. I loved making friends with everybody on that show — the cast and crew and [series creator] John [Quaintance] who wrote the show. They’re all my great friends so I’m sad we won’t get to do it again but thank you to everyone who watched the show… I’m sorry that it didn’t work out and we won’t be doing more of it but, it’s a tough business. Hollywood has the ability to make your dreams come true and also break your heart and yeah, onwards upwards. Thanks for your support.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Good Cop/Bad Cop TV series? Are you disappointed that this show wasn’t renewed for a second season on The CW and elsewhere?

