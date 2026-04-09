M.I.A.: Peacock Unveils Premiere Date, Photos and Trailer for Crime Drama

M.I.A. is coming soon. Peacock has announced the premiere date for the crime drama and released the first photos and a trailer. The nine-episode series arrives next month.

Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans star in the series, which follows a woman who tries to find a new life for herself in Miami.

Peacock shared the following about the plot of M.I.A.:

“Restless in the Florida Keys, Etta Tiger Jonze dreams of a life in Miami’s glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. When her family’s drug-running business shatters in tragedy, however, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami’s neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she’s ultimately capable of.”

The series arrives on May 7th. More photos and the trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives next month?