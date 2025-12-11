Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Copenhagen Test: Peacock Unveils New Trailer, Photos & Key Art for Spy Drama

by Regina Avalos,

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peacock)

The Copenhagen Test will arrive on Peacock later this month, and the streaming service has released new photos and a trailer for the spy drama.

Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant star in the series, which follows a spy who realizes his brain has been hacked.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

The photos and the trailer for The Copenhagen Test are below.

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives later this month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x