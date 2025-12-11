The Copenhagen Test: Peacock Unveils New Trailer, Photos & Key Art for Spy Drama

The Copenhagen Test will arrive on Peacock later this month, and the streaming service has released new photos and a trailer for the spy drama.

Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant star in the series, which follows a spy who realizes his brain has been hacked.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

The photos and the trailer for The Copenhagen Test are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives later this month?