Young Sherlock: Prime Video Unveils Photos from New Series from Guy Ritchie

Young Sherlock will arrive on Prime Video in 2026, and the streaming service has released the first photos from Guy Ritchie’s series.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Max Irons, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth star in the series, which follows the early days of Sherlock Holmes.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

